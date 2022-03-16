Helen Elizabeth Virginia Glass Austin, 95, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, following a multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
To celebrate Helen’s life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church and officiated by the Rev. Collin Adams. To be mindful of infection prevention concerns, a livestream option will be hosted online at waverlyroadpc.org, and a visitation will not be hosted. The family requests that those attending wear masks.
The family extends special thanks to Caris Healthcare and Asbury Center at Steadman Hill for their constant and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Helen’s memory to Waverly Road’s music program. Please call 423-247-4971 for donation instructions.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Austin family.