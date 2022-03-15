Helen Elizabeth Virginia Glass Austin, 95, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, following a multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Helen is now reunited with her beloved husband, Harold, who passed away almost exactly seven years prior. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary, and her siblings, Lola Levy, Frank Glass and Alma Glass.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Mary Chase Vines, Debbie Ramey, Lee Austin and his wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Donna Turner, Mark Vines, Scott Vines, David Ramey, Ashlea Ramey, Kristina Scott and Kimberly McClain; many great-grandchildren – the youngest two of whom were born in the wake of her passing – and numerous special nieces and nephews.
Born in Clinchco, Virginia, Helen was deeply connected to her faith. A longtime member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Helen was an active and involved parishioner, serving in the church’s choir and handbell program, teaching Sunday school, leading the youth program, participating in circles and the Sanctuary Guild and working as the church secretary.
Helen’s feisty and high-energy personality were well known to those around her; in addition to her job at Waverly Road Presbyterian, she worked an office job at the former Parks-Belk Department Store until her retirement, and she was an active participant in school events for all her children through all grade levels. She was also an avid volunteer, giving her time and energy to local schools, churches and hospitals.
To celebrate Helen’s life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church and officiated by the Rev. Collin Adams. To be mindful of infection prevention concerns, a livestream option will be hosted online at waverlyroadpc.org, and a visitation will not be hosted. The family requests that those attending wear masks.
The family extends special thanks to Caris Healthcare and Asbury Center at Steadman Hill for their constant and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Helen’s memory to Waverly Road’s music program. Please call 423-247-4971 for donation instructions.
