CHURCH HILL – Helen Ann Worley, 85 went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab.
Helen was born in Hawkins County but lived most of her life in Bristol, VA. and after many years, she retired from Virginia Wholesale. In her early years, she attended Amis Chapel United Methodist Church and later attended Jackson Memorial Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Worley; parents, Edd Lee and Julia Cooper Calton; sisters, Mamie Ruth Rutledge, Juanita Jane Calton, and Pauline Calton Burchfield; brothers, Garnie Calton, Earl Calton, and Clarence Calton.
Helen is survived by her sister, Geraldine Arnold (Rex); nieces, Jane Peters and Neena Woods (Runt); nephew, Brian Burchfield; a host of extended family.
A graveside will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 14 at Bethel Community Church Cemetery at 3430 Stanley Valley Surgoinsville, TN 37873 with Rev. Brian Burchfield officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab for all the years of love and care you gave to Helen.
