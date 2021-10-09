KINGSPORT - Helen A. Estep, 92 of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, October 8, 2021. She was a member of Mayfield United Methodist Church, Kingsport. Helen loved ballroom dancing and spending time with her family. She retired from Ford Motor Company, as a legal analyst after 31 years of service.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Estep; parents, Emory and Della Moffitt Akers; sister’s Janie Mann and Marie Sexton. Left to cherish her memory is her sons, David Estep (Carol) and Jeffrey Estep (Jane); grandchildren, Michele Estep, Laura Champion (Zach), Kevin Estep (Kelly), Jonathan Estep (Loren); eleven great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Akers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
As one of her grandchildren wrote, “Her legacy is a rare blend of fierceness, love, generosity, curiosity, and kindness that we all feel and will carry with us every day”.
