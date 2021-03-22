2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the righteous judge shall give me at that day, not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Heather Denise Smith, daughter of Gary and Carolyn Pearson, born October 8, 1974, passed away on February 13, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Heather was a very good artist and loved to spend time drawing and painting. She was a quiet person but loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Leroy Pearson and Billy Jack Baines; grandmother, Mary Charlene Ross; sister, Abby Pearson; aunt, Lou Baines; and many more special family members and friends.
Heather leaves behind her parents, Gary and Carolyn Pearson; grandmother, Phyllis Blakley and husband, Bob; special friend and husband for 20 years, Jason Smith; aunts, Teresa Pearson, Lisa Jones and Sharon Williams; uncle, Jackie Baines; and cousins, Courtney McConnell, Chelsea Larkins and Dylan Jones.
Our family wishes to thank the Drs. and nurses at the Bristol Regional Medical Center and Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home for the care and compassion given to our family during our grief.
May you remember Heather for the beautiful person she was.