COLUMBIA, KY - Heather Marie Wolfe, age 37 of Columbia, KY, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Heather was born on July 6, 1985, in Chesapeake, VA to James and Donna Donohue. On October 8, 2011, Heather married Joshua Wolfe and after 11 years of a beautiful life together, he survives.
Heather was a free-spirited, loving individual who had an amazing love for her family. She loved animals and crocheting. She loved spending time outdoors, especially out in the country and shooting handguns. Her love will continue on in the lives of her family and friends; she will be dearly missed.
Heather was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Donohue. Those left to cherish Heather’s memory are her husband, Joshua Wolfe; father, James Donohue; step-daughters, Briar and Gracee; sisters, Christy Huff (David), and Ashley Fallon; brothers, James Donohue, Jr (Morgan), and Anthony Donohue; grandfather, John Alvey; mother and father-in-law, Stewart and Kay Wolfe; several uncles, aunt, nephews, and nieces; and several other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund at www. kidneyfund.org
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Dominic’s Church in Kingsport. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 pm immediately following the visitation with Father Michael officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
