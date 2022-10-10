COLUMBIA, KY - Heather Marie Wolfe, age 37 of Columbia, KY, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Heather was born on July 6, 1985, in Chesapeake, VA to James and Donna Donohue. On October 8, 2011, Heather married Joshua Wolfe and after 11 years of a beautiful life together, he survives.

Heather was a free-spirited, loving individual who had an amazing love for her family. She loved animals and crocheting. She loved spending time outdoors, especially out in the country and shooting handguns. Her love will continue on in the lives of her family and friends; she will be dearly missed.

