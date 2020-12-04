ROGERSVILLE – Heather Lynn Rogers, 30, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 30, 2020.
Heather was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She loved cheerleading and was in the dance team in her teenage years. She was also active in softball and was on the All-Star Team. Heather had a big heart and loved helping others. She would give you the shirt off her back.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Arnold McLean; grandfather, Jess Rogers; cousin, Darin Potter; uncles, Jim Rogers and Scottie Penley.
Heather is survived by her father, Tony Rogers (Toni); mother, Teresa Parsons; sisters, Stacey Lafollette (Daniel), Ashley Hartso, and Shannon Edwards; brother, Brandon Rogers; mamaw, Myrtle Rogers; special niece, Kyleigh Lafollette; nieces, Kyndell Lafollette and Meghan Mothershead nephews, Hunter and Carter Lafollette. Special Aunt Wanda Potter and Cindy Penley along with a host of cousins and many special friends.
A visitation will be held 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Hugh Hale officiating. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to Celia and Gary Smith.
