KINGSPORT - Hazel Wheeler, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born in St. Charles, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Mrs. Wheeler was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, arts, reading and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Mrs. Wheeler was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wheeler, Sr.; parents Joe and Pearlie Hilton; several sisters and brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; grandchildren; sisters and lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Oak Hill III Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice for their compassion and care.
The care of Hazel Wheeler and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.