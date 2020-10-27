KINGSPORT - Hazel Wheeler, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Oak Hill III Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.
The care of Hazel Wheeler and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.