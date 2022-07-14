NICKELSVILLE, VA - Hazel Ruth (Taylor) Dingus, 95, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her residence.
Hazel was born in Scott County, VA on February 14, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Noah and Thelma (McConnell) Taylor.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Joe Howard Dingus, grandson, Ray Dingus, sisters, Hannah Dean, and Sallie Nash, and brothers, Charles “Bill” Taylor, and Howard Taylor preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane (Dwain) Reed, and Jodena Wolford and Jim Tate, sons, Rayford Lee (Jan) Dingus, and Rodger (Paula) Dingus, granddaughters, Jody Powers, Tara Alverez, Amanda Helton, Megan Ball, and Rachel Townsend, step grandsons, Mark Reed, Joey Reed, and Ryan Egan; several great grandchildren, sisters, Zelda Weddle, Edith (Lawrence) Dean, and Bobbie Hill and Tyler Lane, brothers, Ed Taylor, Carl (Irene) Taylor, and Frank (Debbie) Taylor, her special friends, Craig Hall and Danny Hall, along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Archer officiating. A Eulogy will be given by Bill Buchanan. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Allen Weddle, Jonathan Hill, James Randall Nash, Brady Castle, Glen “Pebo” Dean, and Toby “Randy” Lawson will serve as pallbearers.
Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Sunday, to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the Caris Hospice staff and her neighbors for their loving care of Mom.
An online guest register is available for the Dingus family at www.gatecityfunerals.com and the Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page.
