“His master replied, ‘Well Done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” Matthew 25:21
EAST STONE GAP, VA - Hazel Sturgill Littrell of East Stone Gap, VA, age 101, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, VA. Hazel went to sleep in Jesus, awaiting the return of her Lord Jesus Christ. She was born September 19, 1919 in Eolia, KY. During WWII she went to Cincinnati, OH and was employed in a defense plant that made motors for military aircraft. She returned to KY and meet her husband Clyde. They were married January 5, 1949. Hazel continued living on their farm raising vegetables and growing beautiful flowers. Hazel was a dear sweet person who never met someone without a sweet smile. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Hazel was a devoted Christian and attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in Cracker’s Neck where she was devoted to helping with church activities
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Littrell of East Stone Gap, VA; her parents, Jonnie P. Sturgill and Mary Collier; her brothers, Myrel Sturgill and Edward Sturgill; her sister Grace Sturgill Cumbo.
Survivors include nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Graveside for Hazel will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are to meet at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA at 10:30 A.M. to proceed to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank Mary Lyons for watching over Hazel. Also thank you to Curly Chandler for doing her yard work, Brian Hall and Bob Wilson for their visits and love, and to all the staff at Heritage Hall Nursing Home for their love and care of Hazel. May God bless you all.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial covering and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place.