KINGSPORT – Hazel Starnes McConnell, 93 of Kingsport, passed peacefully on February 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Sullivan County. Hazel married the love of her life, Kay, and together they raised three loving sons. She was a two-time cancer survivor. The happiest times were cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay McConnell; her parents, Grover and Myrtle Starnes; sisters, Mildred Carver and Margaret Osborne; great-grandsons, Ethan and Tristan Kyle.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Gary (Becky), Phil (Desirea) and Robert (Teresa); grandsons, Josh (Tara), Matthew (Jennifer), Tyler (Sara), Hunter (Courtney) Logan and Taylor; great-granddaughters, Brooklynn and Madalynn; great-great-grandson, Carson Kyle; special family and friends, “special daughter”, Patty Jo Hicks (Joe); loving niece, Connie Moore; “special granddaughter” Olivia Norris and family friend, Frank Collins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her special caregivers, Ann Rector, Viorel Manole at HMG, Lorrie Bates Woods, all special family friends and Smoky Mtn Home Care and Hospice and the nursing staff.
A private committal service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the Susan G Komen Foundation, the Diabetes Association or the charity of one’s choice.