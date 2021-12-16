SURGOINSVILLE – Hazel Ruth Crawford, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Hazel was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Mt. Mitchell Baptist Church. Hazel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who loved her family. She loved gardening, flowers, bird watching, and made the best soup beans.
She was preceded in death by husband, William M. Crawford; parents, Amos and Maxie Gilreath; daughter-in-law, Trish Crawford; brothers, Carlyle Gilreath, J. D. Gilreath, Olen Gilreath, and A.H. Gilreath; sisters, Gladys Thompson and Gaynell Christian, infant sibling.
Hazel is survived by her children, Charles “Charlie” Crawford, Pam Crisp (Terry), Tim Crawford (Lisa), and David Crawford (Sherry); grandchildren, Jessica Gibbons (Stacey), Justin Crawford (Whitney), Chelsea Stoneman (Chancey), Heather Viers (Nick), Travis Crawford, Sierra Crawford, and Eli Crawford; several step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one due in March; brother, Howard Gilreath; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating. Music will be provided by the Tipton Family. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Justin Crawford, Eli Crawford, Nick Viers, Terry Crisp, Stacey Gibbons, Travis Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dwayne Williams, Virgil Mauk, Bob Dixon, and Howard Crawford.
To leave an online message for the Crawford family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Crawford family.