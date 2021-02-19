JOHNSON CITY - Hazel Ramona Casey Grogg, 87, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at The Courtyards of Johnson City.
She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, a daughter of the late Raymond Earl Casey and Lillie Mae Gaskill Casey.
Ramona was a loving wife and mother, who took joy in caring for her family and always made sure to keep them in line. This is a skill she used every day of her eighteen years at ETSU, working as a secretary at Quillen College of Medicine. Everyone who went through the residency program there also had to go through her.
She was of the Christian faith and had attended service at Grace Gospel Church in Johnson City, as well as Boones Creek Baptist Church.
in addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Casey Adams and Glenda Casey Needham.
Those surviving include: her husband of nearly 65 years, Damos L. Grogg Sr.; sons, Damos “Lenny” Grogg Jr. and Lewis Fain Grogg; grandchildren, Brian Shanesy, Justin Damos Grogg, Nicholas Fain Grogg, and Benjamin Robert Grogg; brother, Raymond Casey Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Ramona Grogg will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Mike Richards. She will be interred at Washington County Memory Gardens on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, with a committal service at 12:00 PM at the Mausoleum Chapel. Friends and family are asked to gather under the portico there by 11:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Grogg family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Grogg family.