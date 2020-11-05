KINGSPORT - Hazel Minton Caywood, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 5, 1933, in Alvarado, VA to the late David and Rosetta Grubb.
Hazel was a loving and kind wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was very protective of her family. She was a committed Christian and a devoted friend.
Hazel enjoyed cooking, gardening and was an excellent seamstress who loved to sew. Her greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family.
She owned and managed rental property in Abingdon, VA for many years.
Hazel attended Highlands Fellowship in Abingdon, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Eugene Minton; second husband, Raymond Caywood; son, Dennis Minton and infant son, Daniel Minton; sister, Peggy Brinkley; brothers, Billy Grubb and Jerry Grubb.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diann Hartgrove; grandchildren, Clay Minton (Kim), Angie Meade (Steve), Will Hartgrove and Storm Minton; great-grandchildren, Bryna Minton and Bradin Minton; sister, Bonnie Sweet; several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special “thank you” to Will Hartgrove for his compassionate care of his Mamaw.
Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
