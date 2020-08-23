KINGSPORT - Hazel McGee Darnell, 91, Kingsport, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the residence of her daughter in Yuma, VA with her daughters by her side.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Danny Sykes and Rev. Larry Tolley officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
Due to Covid 19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
An online guest register is available for the Darnell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Hazel McGee Darnell.