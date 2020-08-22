KINGSPORT - Hazel McGee Darnell, 91, Kingsport, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the residence of her daughter in Yuma, VA with her daughters by her side.
Hazel was born in Wise County, VA on October 4, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Lee and Martha Jane Lane.
In addition to her first husband, Sam McGee, her second husband, Burton Walker Darnell; daughter, Brenda McGee Estep; and son, Mack McGee; grandson, Mack McGee, Jr.; sons-in-law, Wayne Davidson and John Estep; and several sisters and brothers preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Davidson, Yuma, VA and Emogene Quillen and husband, H.E., Yuma, VA; sons, Sam McGee, Jr. and wife, Pat, Kingsport, TN; Henry McGee and wife, Susan, Gate City, VA. Glen McGee, Gate City, VA, Bobby McGee and Michelle, Yuma, VA, and Charles McGee and wife, Patricia, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Kim, Shawn, Nolan, Tammy, Clayton, Nicholas, Gregory, Jenna, Jeffery, Brithany, and Heather; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; brother, Orbin (A.L.) Lane, Weber City, VA; and daughter-in-law, Cora McGee, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Danny Sykes and Rev. Larry Tolley officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
Hazel’s family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers, and a special thank you to Michelle Hall and her loving neighbors who helped watch after her.
Due to Covid 19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
