In loving memory of Hazel Marie Phillips Carr, born on August 30, 1934 and passed away on August 30, 2021 after a full, loving, and happy life.
On her journey through 87 years, she enjoyed playing softball, dancing, flea marketing and growing tomatoes.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ronald (Johnny) Carr; daughter, Freda Kaye Carr Charlton; and grandson, Steven Nathaniel Carr. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Jerry Lynn Carr and wife, Pam Steadman Carr, and Carl Steven Carr; four grandchildren, Julia Lynn Carr Meeks (Ryan), Jeremy Lee Carr (Chandra), Jessica LaJoy Carr Hazel (Kyle), and Hannah Rebekah Carr; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
Hazel was so loved and will be greatly missed. The love she had for her family and friends will live on forever.
The family will celebrate her life from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Hazel’s home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7659 Lone Star Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Lone Star Cemetery fund in Sullivan Gardens.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Carr family.