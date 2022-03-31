KINGSPORT - Hazel Marie Johnson, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Wexford House.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be under the direction of Lisa Quillen.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Hazel.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Hazel Marie Johnson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.