KINGSPORT - Hazel Marie Johnson, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Wexford House. God must have needed another loving mother when she entered heaven’s gate.
Hazel was born November 10, 1937, in Russell County, VA to the late William “Hop” and Eula Mae Vanderpool.
She devoted her time to mother two sons, Michael Johnson and Jeff Johnson. Hazel loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved reminiscing over the past, traveling, shopping and she never met a stranger.
Hazel was the retired President of H.J. Enterprises and a member of Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Johnson; son, Michael Johnson; sister, Venus Horne.
Those left to cherish Hazel’s memory are her son, Jeff Johnson and Gwen Arnold, the daughter she never had; sisters, Jeanette Hicks, Sue White and Kathy Dockery; brothers, Vernon Vanderpool and Bill Vanderpool; special friend, Lola Dean; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be under the direction of Lisa Quillen.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Hazel.
