Hazel Marie Gilliam, affectionately known as Mamaw Fuzz, drew her last breath on Friday, January 28, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Aaron Money officiating. Graveside services will be held in East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum II at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Hazel Gilliam.