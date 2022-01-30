Hazel Marie Gilliam, affectionately known as Mamaw Fuzz, drew her last breath on Friday, January 28, 2022. Hazel was born in Lee County, Virginia to Mack and Nellie McCann.
Hazel battled sickness for several years. No matter how sick she was, she was always strong and determined. When most would have been broken, she remained steadfast. Through her example, her children learned what resilience and perseverance was all about. Hazel’s greatest joy was her family. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She often said “my kids are my life”.
She has left an amazing legacy of strength and iron will, along with a big dash of humor and fun to make her just right. Leaving precious memories and hilarious stories for her family to cherish and to share. Her life was amazing and her testimony is in the ones she raised.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Dorothy McMillan, Beulah Bishop, and Ina Walden; 2 brothers, Ralph McCann and Jessie McCann; her son Dennis Gilliam, and a granddaughter, Marsha Culbertson.
Hazel is survived by 3 sisters, Ethel Boggs, Genell Elliott, and Nadine Heath. Her children, Joann (David) Money, Ada (Mike) Loewenstein, Mike (Kay) Gilliam, Trish (Dwight) Culbertson, Jeff Gilliam, and Denise Kiersnowski, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Aaron Money officiating. Graveside services will be held in East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum II at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
