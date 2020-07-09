KINGSPORT - Hazel M. Calhoun, 92, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Hazel was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and had retired from Tennessee Eastman following 38 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Calhoun; parents; two sisters, Barbara Marshall and Pauline Evans; and four brothers, Wenton, Thomas, Billy “Red”, and T.C. Moore.
Hazel is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.