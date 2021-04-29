FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Hazel “Janie” Kimbler, of Ft. Blackmore, VA, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Wexford House in Kingsport, TN.
Janie was born in Scott County, VA on November 3, 1934 to the late Rufus Leonard and Eliza Elizabeth (Compton) Kimbler.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by six sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by her sister, Emmel Lillian Kimbler; nieces and nephews, Lawton Stallard (Judy), Paul Sanders, Glenda Head, Kathy Harris (Richard), Wanda Shipley (Richard); several great nieces; one great nephew; one great-great niece; along with several other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., in the Kimbler Family Cemetery with Rev. Gene Stallard officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Her sister would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Kimbler’s nieces, Glenda Head and Kathy Harris, and her nephew, Paul Sanders for all their love and care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150.
