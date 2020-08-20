GATE CITY, VA - Hazel J. (Hammonds) Ervin, 73, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Eugene Sexton and Rev. Mark Sexton officiating. Sisters in Christ and Mark Sexton will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at the Ervin Cemetery in the Manville community of Scott County, VA. Bobby (Bee-Bo) Poole, Dillon (Dooley) Grizzle, Mickey Darnell, Ricky Darnell, Jason Darnell, and Ricky Fansler will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Ervin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
