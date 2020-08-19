GATE CITY, VA - Hazel J. (Hammonds) Ervin, 73, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her residence.
Hazel was born in Scott County, VA on May 1, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Canary and Vadie (McDavid) Hammonds.
She was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Faith Bible Tabernacle Church.
Hazel was a role model to her family and friends for strong faith in God. She was a loving mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
In addition to her parents, her loving husband of 46 years, Bobby Ralph Ervin; and brothers, Curt, L.C., Liburn, Harry, Claude, and Paul Ellis Hammonds preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Patty and Kelly Sexton, Sherry and Anthony Poole, and Robin and Tony Grizzle; grandsons, Bobby (Bee-Bo) Poole and wife, Alex and Dillon (Dooley) Grizzle and fiancé, Chelsey Stapleton; great grandsons, Lane and Caleb Poole; sister, Myrtle Jean Sexton and Patsy Darnell and husband, James; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Eugene Sexton and Rev. Mark Sexton officiating. Sisters in Christ and Mark Sexton will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at the Ervin Cemetery in the Manville community of Scott County, VA. Bobby (Bee-Bo) Poole, Dillon (Dooley) Grizzle, Mickey Darnell, Ricky Darnell, Jason Darnell, and Ricky Fansler will serve as pallbearers.
