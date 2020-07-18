KINGSPORT - Hazel Dowdy Caldwell, 83 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Altavista, VA, she had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. She was a dedicated member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and played the piano for many years. Hazel was a very kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and showing the love of God in everything she did.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Sherwood “Woody” Caldwell; parents, Richard and Maude Dowdy; her brother, Jimmy Dowdy.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hembree and husband Bill; son, David Caldwell and wife Lori; grandchildren, Austin Bell, Casey Hackett and husband Jesse, Evan Bell, Matthew Hembree, Grace Caldwell and Jackson Caldwell; great-grandson, Levi Hackett.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Price officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, in memory of Hazel, 3121 Ashley Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Asbury Place and Baysmont for the kindness and care given to Mom.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Caldwell family.