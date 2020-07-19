KINGSPORT - Hazel Dowdy Caldwell, 83 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Price officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, in memory of Hazel, 3121 Ashley Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
