CHURCH HILL – Hazel Dobbs Burton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to the Wilcox Hall 3rd floor nursing staff for all of the loving care they provided to Hazel.
To leave an online message for the Burton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Burton family.