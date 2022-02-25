CHURCH HILL – Hazel Dobbs Burton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mrs. Burton was a native of Hawkins County and was a member of Fudges Chapel United Methodist Church. She retired from Aladdin Plastics. She loved working outside in her flower beds and she loved her family very much and always tried to help them and will be very missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Burton, Sr.; son, Ronnie Carl Burton; daughter, Linda Hartgrove and parents, Carl and Fannie Dobbs.
She is survived by her daughter, Matilda Dickerson (Ronnie); two sons, Johnny Burton and Roy Doty Burton Jr.; five grandchildren, Jason Dickerson (Jacki), Jeremy Dickerson (April), Justin Burton (Rebekah), Brandon Hartgrove, and Kashawna Wallen (Josh); six great grandchildren, Andrew Dickerson, Kendall and Rylan Burton, Skylar, Gunner, and Trevor Dickerson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to the Wilcox Hall 3rd floor nursing staff for all of the loving care they provided to Hazel.
To leave an online message for the Burton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Burton family.