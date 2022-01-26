GATE CITY, VA – Hazel Bellamy Wininger passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Monday, January 24th, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Daryle Houseright and Rev. Terry Fleenor officiating. Music will be provided by Anita, Michelle and Beth.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, January 28, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. The family will be meeting at 10:15 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family requests everyone planning to attend the services, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Bird, Tommy Starnes, Kurt Mazuelos, Jerry Grimm, Eugene McClellan, and Tom Fields, II.
Honorary pallbearers will be her Nephews and Jordan Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chalybeate Springs United Methodist Church, c/o Terry Wininger, 5421 Upper Possum Creek Rd, Gate City, VA 24251 or to the charity of your choice.
