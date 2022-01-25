GATE CITY, VA – Hazel Bellamy Wininger passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Monday, January 24th, 2022.
She was a life-long member of Chalybeate Springs UMC, a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Chalybeate Springs Quartet. Hazel spent many years working side by side with her husband on their farm, which was close to both of their hearts. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed spending time with her family. Hazel was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Paul Wininger; parents, Claude Lee Bellamy and Martha Kate Bellamy; brothers, Hugh, Grady, Charlie, and Donnie Bellamy; sister, Edna Houseright.
Hazel is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David & Sharon Wininger and Eddie & Terry Wininger, both of Gate City, VA; Granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Kathy & Terry Bird, Rebecca Starnes, April Wininger, Davida & John St. Martin, Aaron & Kurt Mazuelos; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) and Kayla Bird; Katie, Lindsay, and Tommy Starnes; Ally St. Martin; Ezra and Pete Mazuelos; great great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kasen Bird; sister, Dorothy Davidson; sister-in-law, Ruby Bellamy Grimm; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Daryle Houseright and Rev. Terry Fleenor officiating. Music will be provided by Anita, Michelle and Beth.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, January 28, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. The family will be meeting at 10:15 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family requests everyone planning to attend the services, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Bird, Tommy Starnes, Kurt Mazuelos, Jerry Grimm, Eugene McClellan, and Tom Fields, II.
Honorary pallbearers will be her Nephews and Jordan Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chalybeate Springs United Methodist Church, c/o Terry Wininger, 5421 Upper Possum Creek Rd, Gate City, VA 24251 or to the charity of your choice.
To express condolences to the Wininger family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com