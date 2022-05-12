Haysley Rilee Abernethy, infant daughter of Tim Abernethy and Kaitlyn Dunn Abernethy, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Haysley was a fighter all the way through the pregnancy. She was very loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed.
Other than her parents, Haysley is survived her sister, Elena; brother, Tatum; and her grandparents, Dowd and Patty Dunn and their family and Allan and Michelle Abernethy and their family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12:00-12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
