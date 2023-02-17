Hayden Paul Smith Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SURGOINSVILLE - Our beloved Hayden Paul Smith, 29, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, February 10, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you