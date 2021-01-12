ROGERSVILLE - Hayden Mallory, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away on January 9, 2021. He was a member of Hickory Cove Missionary Baptist Church. He worked in maintenance department for the IPP and AU in Pressmen's Home from 1945-1966. He was self-employed at Mallory Refrigeration from 1966-1971. He worked for State of TN Department of Conservation, Division of State Parks, and Parks Maintenance Administration from 1971-1973. He worked for the State of TN Department of General Services Division of Public Works and Director of Public Works from 1973-1974. He worked for TN Department of conservation Division of State Parks Assistant to Director for Maintenance and Supply from 1974-1975.
Hayden worked for Knoxville Refrigeration Supply Company in Kingsport, TN as a field sales representative from 1975-1976. He worked at Bristol Memorial Hospital as an Assistant Maintenance Engineer from 1976-1977. He was a realtor and auctioneer. Hayden was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. Hayden was a member of the Overton Lodge No. 5 F.&A.M. He was a Scottish Rite Mason. He was also a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 9543 and the American Legion Post #21.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne "Price" Mallory; his parents, Sam and Sarah Mallory; sister, Myrtle Burton; brothers, Otis and Keith Mallory; and daughter, Ina Bates.
He is survived by his son, Doug Mallory; daughter, Elizabeth Gosnell (Lee); granddaughter, Wendi Fields; great grandsons, Austin (Kim) Mullins, Aaron Mullins (girlfriend, Nikki Fobber); great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Lyla Mullins, Jaxson and Madison Mullins, Rehanna and Roxanne Fobber; brother, Sam Mallory; and a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm January 14, 2021 in Highland Cemetery with Rev. John Parrott officiating. The family asks if you are planning on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.