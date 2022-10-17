CHURCH HILL - Haven Collins Hobbs, age 92 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord at noon, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital. Haven was born on a small farm in Copper Creek to Paul and Elizabeth Collins in Scott County, VA on June 30, 1930. Haven met the love of her life, Garnie Earl Hobbs, one evening while walking home from church, and one year later, they united in marriage. Haven and Garnie were charter members at Copper Creek Community Church. They also served faithfully at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church.
Haven was the youngest of five children. She loved school and she always started her days in the early morning hours, as she had farming chores to complete before going to school. Haven took care of her family from an early age. At age 12, she was given the responsibility of caring for her newborn nephew, B.H. Collins, and she cared for him and never complained. Haven excelled academically and played varsity basketball all four years of high school. Each day after school she started her four mile walk home to go and work on the farm until sundown.
Haven was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 55 years, Garnie Hobbs. Surviving Haven are her two loving sons, Steve (Julie) Hobbs, and Shannon (Joyce) Hobbs; grandchildren, Jessica Vanbecelaere (Adam), Emily Steele (Daniel), and Zane Hobbs (Afton); great grandchildren, Eli and Audrey Vanbecelaere, Opal Hobbs, and Colton Steele.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery with Wayne Fortner and Scott Young officiating. Special music will be provided by Wayne and Karen Fortner.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hobbs family.