FALL BRANCH - Ruth Gray, 88, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born in Hancock County, TN on August 2, 1932 to the late John and Rosa Church Edens.
Ruth was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth loved spending time with her family, gardening and animals. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Willie Dean Gray; daughter, Sue Gray Stapleton; sister, Fayette Turner; and brothers, Paul and Elmer Edens.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Winfred Gray; daughters Gail Evans and Angelia Anderson (Jack); eight grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:30 at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 with Pastor Carl Strickler officiating.
Ruth will be laid beside her husband following the funeral at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Life Care Center of Gray, for their care of Ruth.
