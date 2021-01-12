PRATTVILLE - Hattie Jewel Addison, 88, a resident of Prattville, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Mrs. Addison was preceded in death by her parents, Garvey and Ida Nunley; husband, James Addison; daughter, Betty Carter; two sons, James Addison II and Gary Addison; sister, Anna Mary Travis Ellis; and brother, Mack Nunley.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Mueller (Dan); two sons, Daniel Addison and Kenny Addison (Katrina); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Dockery (Conley); son-in-law, Gary Carter; and extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Way of Life Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Baileyton, TN.