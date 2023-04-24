Hattie Christine DeBord Apr 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Hattie Christine DeBord, 87, fell asleep in Jesus’s arms on Friday, April 21, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge Robert James White Shelby Jean Owens Hattie Christine DeBord Christopher "Chris" Bishop Benjamin Greg Moore Margaret June Winstead Clendenon Thomas Wayne Green Emmett John Cook Violet Sue Fletcher