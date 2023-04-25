CHURCH HILL – Hattie Christine DeBord, 87, fell asleep in Jesus’s arms on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Christine was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Old Union Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Christine was a long faithful Christian servant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne DeBord; daughter, Deborah DeBord Stiltner; parents, Chris and Georgie Seal Hilton; brothers, Tom, Carl, Jack and Billy Hilton; grandsons, Todd and Brandon Allmon; 2 infant grandchildren.
Christine is survived by her sons, Johnny DeBord (Susan) and Robert DeBord (Rita); son-in-law, Randall Stiltner; grandsons, Joseph DeBord (fiancé Erica Lee) and Adam Stiltner; great-granddaughters, Sierra Allmon, Myah Miller, and Parker Burrill; great-grandsons, Bentley and Braylenn Miller, Jaden and Lucas Allmon; brother, Frank Hilton (Dorothy); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.