CHURCH HILL – Hattie Christine DeBord, 87, fell asleep in Jesus’s arms on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Christine was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Old Union Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Christine was a long faithful Christian servant.

