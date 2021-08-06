Tuesday, Jesus, The Great Savior, King and Lord, visited Room 22F at Holston Valley Medical Center. He spoke these words “Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away! For lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear, the time of singing of the birds is come…” (SS) 2:10-12 Without hesitation, His child, and our mother, Hassie K. Davis quickly fell into his arms and flew away to Heaven’s shore.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Brad Davis and Rev. Josh Davis officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the nurses, nursing assistants, and cardiovascular team on A200 and CCU at HVMC for their tender, compassionate care of our mother.
The care of Hassie K. Davis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.