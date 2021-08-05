Tuesday, Jesus, The Great Savior, King and Lord, visited Room 22F at Holston Valley Medical Center. He spoke these words “Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away! For lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear, the time of singing of the birds is come…” (SS) 2:10-12 Without hesitation, His child, and our mother, Hassie K. Davis quickly fell into his arms and flew away to Heaven’s shore. There, she joined her husband, Chester L. Davis to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. Hassie was part of one of the pioneer families in Wise County, VA. Born to Manilla Hutchinson Davis and Joseph Emery Davis on July 27, 1928. She was born “older than her years,” with a unique maturity that with God’s gift of wisdom, formed an ability to be “everyone’s mother,” counselor and friend. Perfect strangers would confide in her with their personal struggles. She was a strong, devout Christian who loved her Lord, grew in her knowledge of Him, knew His will and trusted Him completely! Throughout all her physical pain that occurred over the last weeks she would say, “But no one ever hurt like Jesus!” Hassie loved her church, Davis Chapel Freewill Baptist in Coeburn, VA. and sang in many quartets over the years. She was a loving and devoted wife to our dad, Chester L. Davis, and brought only honor and value to his name. Hassie was a very loving and attentive mother who worked daylight to dark to be sure her children’s needs were met. Her gardens were huge and productive, often yielding 150-200 half gallon and quart cans of vegetables.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Chester L. Davis; her parents; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma Dotson (Herbert), Edna Johnson (Malcolm), Clyde Looney; her brothers, Joe Davis, Bernard Davis and Veldon Davis; her sisters-in-law, Velma Davis (Ralph) and Dilly Davis (Walton).
Surviving her are her children, Anita Sue Jones (Hal) Simpsonville, SC, Greg Davis (Jackie) Blountville, TN, Brian (Tony) Davis, Church Hill, TN, Rev. Brad (Terry) Davis (Sandra) Blountville, TN and special neighbor and adopted daughter, Geraldine Cole. Grandchildren, Melissa Stone (Anthony), Karen Malpas (Jim), Kevin Davis, Dr. Aimee Light (Craig), Rev. Josh Davis (Amanda), Dr. Nathan Davis, Rebekah Perry (Dale); great grandchildren, Graham, Thomas, Sarah, Katherine, Cooper, Cody, Treston, Alyson, Christian, Ava Kate, and Easton; sister Vicey Looney Springfield, Ohio, sisters-in-law, Jeri Davis, Newport News, VA and Julia Davis, Colonial Heights, VA; cousins, Cruse Davis and Mckinley Davis of Coeburn, VA. Also, many loving and adoring nieces and nephews and loving neighbor, Danny Owens.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Brad Davis and Rev. Josh Davis officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the nurses, nursing assistants, and cardiovascular team on A200 and CCU at HVMC for their tender, compassionate care of our mother.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Hassie K. Davis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.