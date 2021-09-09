JOHNSON CITY- Harvey Rogers, 70, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born and raised in Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.E. and Laura Rogers, 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Harvey is survived by 3 sisters, Lorene Mullins and husband, Gene, Jenny Roller and husband, Paul, and Dottie Lane and husband, Mike; sister-in-law, Judy Rogers; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special caregivers, Emory and Liz Thornburg; and special friends and staff at D & S Community Services in Greeneville.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Emory Thornburg officiating. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery at 12:45. Music will be by David and Debbie Easterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dawn of Hope Inc., 500 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
