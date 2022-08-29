BLOUNTVILLE - Harvey Richard Bowen, Jr., age 49, of Blountville, TN passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Richard was born on March 7, 1973 in Alexandria VA. He lived most of his life in the Bristol area and retired from City of Kingsport as Fire Captain. He was awarded the honor of Lifetime Fire Chief for Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department. Richard was co-owner of Richard’s Automotive, in Blountville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Harvey Richard Bowen, Sr.; brother, John Wesley Bowen; sister, Rebecca Bowen; sister-in-law, Dr. Dixie Bowen; several special aunts, uncles, and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Khristina J. Bowen; son, Noah Bowen and wife Chelsie; granddaughter, Mara Grace Bowen; mother, Peggy Bowen; sister, Beth Bowen; and uncle, Tom Welch.
The funeral service for Mr. Bowen will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Adams and Rev. Jimmy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow, in Glenwood Cemetery. Steve Garland will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Pallbearers will be Members of the Fire Service. The service will be live streamed at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: NACVKD.
