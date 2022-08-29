BLOUNTVILLE - Harvey Richard Bowen, Jr., age 49, of Blountville, TN passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Richard was born on March 7, 1973 in Alexandria VA. He lived most of his life in the Bristol area and retired from City of Kingsport as Fire Captain. He was awarded the honor of Lifetime Fire Chief for Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department. Richard was co-owner of Richard’s Automotive, in Blountville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Harvey Richard Bowen, Sr.; brother, John Wesley Bowen; sister, Rebecca Bowen; sister-in-law, Dr. Dixie Bowen; several special aunts, uncles, and friends.

