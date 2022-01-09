HILTONS, VA – Harvey Lee Bellamy, 78 of Hiltons, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, January 10, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Tuesday at Hiltons Cemetery, A P Carter Highway, Hiltons, VA. with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hiltons Memorial UMC or Shades of Grace.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Bellamy family.