HILTONS, VA -- Harvey L. Bellamy, 78, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
HILTONS, VA -- Harvey L. Bellamy, 78, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription