KINGSPORT - Harvey Keith Herron, 78, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Colonial Height Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 beginning at 3:30 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org; the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, or a charity of your choice.
