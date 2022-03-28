KINGSPORT - Harvey Keith Herron, 78, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was the son of Jeff and Alice Trent Herron and a graduate of Dobyns- Bennet High School, class of 1963. Harvey later married the love of his life, Pamela White, whom he met in high school, and they spent a total of 61 years doing life together.
After ETSU, Harvey worked and retired from the Accounting Dept of Eastman Chemical. Harvey joined the TN Army National Guard in 1966, and he served overseas in the Gulf War and retired from the Army after serving 20 plus years. He was a Mason and member of the VFW.
Harvey was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed outdoor activities, traveling, fishing, camping and being with family and friends. He was a soccer and T-ball coach for young kids, a Boy Scout leader for several years and led a very active life. Harvey was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for 56 years, serving as Deacon, Sunday School teacher and in several different capacities. His greatest joy was teaching the little ones in the nursery for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry; and sisters, Ann and Alberta.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Pam; sons Travis (Kimberly Johnson) and Joshua
(Amy Romeo); four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Owen, Ryan, Olivia and Sophie; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in ICU of Holston Valley Medical and Wilcox Hall for their compassionate care of Harvey for the past two weeks.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Colonial Height Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 beginning at 3:30 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org; the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, or a charity of your choice.
The family of Harvey Keith Herron has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.