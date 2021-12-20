Howard “Bama Boy” Cherry, 86, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Erick, OK and had resided in Kingsport for the majority of his life. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama. Howard had retired from Tennessee Eastman following 33 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a diehard Alabama football fan.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Cherry; son, Dale Cherry; parents, Merrill and Pat Newhoff; brother, Robert Daniels. He is survived by two daughters, Kim Brooks and Tammie Kromar (Glen); three grandchildren, Amanda Cooney (Mike), Stevie Hensley and Chadd Bush; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Newhoff and Janice Keracher (Mike); several nieces and nephews.
