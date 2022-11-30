KINGSPORT - Harvetta Forti, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, morning November 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Andrew Munsey and Dora (Hurley) Scott in Harlan, KY. Harvetta was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingsport and a lifetime member of the Tennessee PTA.
In addition to her parents, Harvetta was preceded in death by her step-father, Henry Scott; stepbrothers, Robert, Raymond and Russell Scott.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Forti Sr.; son, Kenneth Forti Jr. (Jeanneen); adopted son, Pastor Jeff Morelock (Lisa); adopted daughter, Diane Cohee (Jerry); grandchildren, Christopher Forti (Morgan), Ashton White (Hunter), Samantha Abbott (Steve), Adam Smith, Catherine Smith, Eric Smith (Morgan), Larysa Nowacoski (Ryan), Mollee Cohee; great-grandchildren, Liam, Eden, Ivy, Maclin, Asher, Leighton and Ada; along with her dearest friend, Jean Blessing.
The Forti family will honor Harvetta’s life with a private Graveside Service in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating.
The Forti family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of NHC Kingsport for their wonderful care they gave and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Forti family by visiting www.eastlawnkingpsort.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081