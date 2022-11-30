KINGSPORT - Harvetta Forti, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, morning November 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Andrew Munsey and Dora (Hurley) Scott in Harlan, KY. Harvetta was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingsport and a lifetime member of the Tennessee PTA.

In addition to her parents, Harvetta was preceded in death by her step-father, Henry Scott; stepbrothers, Robert, Raymond and Russell Scott.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video